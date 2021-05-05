Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.27 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.11.

BRKR stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.28. Bruker has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $71.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

