Bunge (NYSE:BG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.98. 2,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. Bunge has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

