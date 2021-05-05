Bunge (NYSE:BG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.58 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. Bunge has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

