BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. 4,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

