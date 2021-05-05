BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. 2,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,781. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

