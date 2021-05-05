Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $892.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 100,993 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,065,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

