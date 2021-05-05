Bytom Trading Up 10.6% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $289.28 million and approximately $89.98 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.49 or 0.00607858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,674,904,725 coins and its circulating supply is 1,427,619,794 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

