Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of WHD stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 337,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,301. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Tadlock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $381,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after buying an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,001,000 after buying an additional 387,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

