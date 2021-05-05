Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

CPZ stock traded down 0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.60. 17 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,887. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.69 and a 1 year high of 21.09.

