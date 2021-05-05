Camden Property Trust Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $119.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.20. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

