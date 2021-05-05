Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

NYSE:CWH opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 23,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $913,885.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,029,933 shares of company stock valued at $43,047,926. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

