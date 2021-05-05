Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 1%

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.75 and last traded at C$51.66. Approximately 135,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 343,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$52.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$58.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$52.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$47.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.46.

About Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

