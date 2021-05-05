Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Get Cancom alerts:

Shares of COK opened at €50.52 ($59.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €47.59. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.