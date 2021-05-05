Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 25,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,542. The stock has a market cap of $299.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Capital Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,775 shares of company stock worth $2,929,327 over the last three months. 41.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

