Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.99. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.