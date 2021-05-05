Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REG shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ REG opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 234.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

