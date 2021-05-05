Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 136 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after buying an additional 91,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after buying an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.