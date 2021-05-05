Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSI opened at $186.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.36 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.53 and a 200-day moving average of $176.33.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

