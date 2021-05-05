Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.73 on Monday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

