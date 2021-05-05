Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to $41.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CPXWF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

