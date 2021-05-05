Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 69.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

