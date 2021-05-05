Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 220,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised Cardiol Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CRTPF stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

