CareCloud (MTBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

In other news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $348,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock valued at $964,287 over the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on CareCloud in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

