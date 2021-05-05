Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$230.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$254.00 to C$231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$318.00 to C$293.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$246.67.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$180.81 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$125.18 and a twelve month high of C$250.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$174.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$201.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -32.11.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.6199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is -16.62%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

