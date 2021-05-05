Carl Walkey Sells 2,400 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,073,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $21,564.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $21,546.00.

NLTX stock opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.13 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NLTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.