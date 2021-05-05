Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Takes $197,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FPI opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $420.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

