Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

LON CCL opened at GBX 1,619.60 ($21.16) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £18.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,662.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of GBX 759.81 ($9.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,851.40 ($24.19).

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

