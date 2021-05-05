Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Carter’s by 6,436.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

