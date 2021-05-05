Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.96. Approximately 3,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,762,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 15.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 159,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

