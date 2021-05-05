Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $16,186.60

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Castle has a market capitalization of $16,186.60 and approximately $66.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.35 or 0.00699517 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006575 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020589 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.59 or 0.02402282 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,903,809 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

