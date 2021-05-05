Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.25 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

CSLT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. 420,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $112,672.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock worth $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Castlight Health by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 126,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

