Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $233.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $237.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

