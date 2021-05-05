CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Short Interest Update

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBBI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.88. CBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

