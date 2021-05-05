CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243,347.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $243,347.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

