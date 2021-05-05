Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $200.00. Alembic Global Advisors currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $161.28 and last traded at $161.28, with a volume of 11919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.65.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 101.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,554,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.