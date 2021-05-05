Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 745,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,087. Celsius has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $70.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Celsius by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

