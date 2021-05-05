Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 12.2% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price traded up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.81 and last traded at $4.78. 139,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,425,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $148.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 529,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 386,158 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

