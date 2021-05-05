Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $4.50 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.58.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

