Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,850. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Cerus has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

