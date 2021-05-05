Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Cerus updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 2,599,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,850. Cerus has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Cerus news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $151,684.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,913,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,207,434.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

