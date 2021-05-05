CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.91%.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

