CGG (CGGYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter. CGG had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

Get CGG alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.37. CGG has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.57.

CGGYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CGG in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About CGG

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for CGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.