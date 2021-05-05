ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Short Interest Update

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 555,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,896. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOM. Strs Ohio grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

