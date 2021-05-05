Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.21. The company had a trading volume of 598,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.12 and a 200 day moving average of $269.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $349.13.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

