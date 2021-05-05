Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $338.78

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $338.78 and last traded at $332.59, with a volume of 896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $332.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total value of $492,316.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

