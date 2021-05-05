ChatCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $335,001.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $335,001.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,894.37 or 1.00041509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00218744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001748 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

