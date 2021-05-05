Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 207,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,671. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $612.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

