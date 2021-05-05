Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $626.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

