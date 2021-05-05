ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 805 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $53,991.35. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,626 shares of company stock worth $3,632,810. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth about $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,737,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

