Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHE.UN. Raymond James upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.88.

CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.31 on Tuesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$4.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.20. The stock has a market cap of C$868.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.67%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

